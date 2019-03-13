News
Community Care College Hosts Blood Drive Due To Dire Need
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Blood Institute says there is a dire need for blood donations, and the Community Care College in Tulsa is doing what it can to help.
The college hosted a blood drive Wednesday. They said it was, in part, to honor a former student's son, Connor Hopper, who is diagnosed with leukemia.
Not all of the blood can go to Hopper, but the college says it's still a great way to help.
Click on the links to either help Connor or to learn how you can donate blood.