News
Okmulgee County Sheriff Confirms Identity Of Body Found
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the body found near the Deep Fork River Tuesday is Margie Childers.
Related Story: Deputies Investigate Body Found In Okmulgee County River
The medical examiner is still investigating how she died. Family members say they searched for Margie all weekend, then filed a missing persons report Monday.
The sheriff said Margie's husband is in the Okmulgee County Jail on unrelated charges.