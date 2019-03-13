Tahlequah Warns Community To Watch For Dirty Needles
In Tahlequah, a warning for the community and especially parents.
The city and other local officials said they've seen a rise in dirty hypodermic needles being found in several parks and some being found around the Fire Department.
While the Fire Department said they can collect hypodermic needles, they said the best thing to do if you see one is to leave it on the ground and call them.
Maya Vann was outside today playing with her kids and boyfriend at a Tahlequah park.
"It's been the first nice day in a while," said Vann a mother of two kids.
She said hearing the news about people finding needles in the surrounding parks is concerning.
"You know kids go picking stuff up all the time, yeah it's defiantly scary especially that it's happening right here in our hometown," said Vann.
And It's a big reason why the Fire Department is trying to inform people and why they are investing in a sharps container, to collect the dirty needles people bring to them.
"Kids are gonna start running around parks playing in the creek we wanna make sure that we try to keep it as safe as possible," said Fire Chief Ray Hammons of the Tahlequah Fire Department.
Chief Hammons said while this influx of needles isn't rampant it is an issue and a concern for his community. Hammons believes that the needles may be drug-related and says firefighters have even found needles in front of the Fire Station.
"The big concern is somebody getting stuck with a needle getting injured or hurt there's not a huge risk of something being transferred but there is a risk," said Chief Hammons.
Which is why he's asking parents to be aware and talk with their children.
"We look at everything we go checking out parks whenever we can," said Vann.
And if you see one call the Fire or Police Department and they will come out and collect them.
"Any kid sees a needle a hypodermic needle you know parents need to educate their kids as to what it looks like if they find one if they see one be sure to alarm an adult," said Chief Hammons.