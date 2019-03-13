News
Tulsa Man Arrested On Multiple Child Pornography Charges
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man faces multiple child porn charges after police found dozens of pictures on his computer.
The investigation began after several tips that an account registered to Michael Park had been sending child porn on Skype. During the investigation, officers found 63 images of child pornography on Parker's computer, with most of the images matching those sent by the Skype account.
Parker was booked into Tulsa County on two counts of child pornography possession and four counts of distribution of child pornography.