Tulsa County 3rd-Grader Returns To School After Battling Rare Form Of Meningitis
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Tulsa County boy is back at school after a big medical scare.
The Metro Christian 3rd grader missed school for more than a month of class after coming down with what his family thought was just the flu. The flu ended up turning into a rare form of meningitis. On Wednesday the young boy's family is thanking the community for its support.
This is what 9-year-old Caden Davidson saw as he came to school for the first time in 5 weeks.
"I didn't know what was gonna happen," said Caden.
For Caden, the walk back through the doors of Metro Christian Academy is the last step of a long journey that all started with the flu. That journey took the third-grader from the ER to a pediatric intensive care unit after doctors diagnosed him with bacterial meningitis.
Caden's mom, Kelly, remembers the moment doctors told her her son needed brain surgery to treat a rare neurological condition.
"That's the moment I just shattered. My son's about to have to go back to have an emergency brain procedure. I don't know if I'm going to see the same Caden or if he'll ever make it out," said Kelly Wolfinbarger.
As Caden fought through two brain surgeries and a stroke, the community showed its support, through prayer and bedside visits.
"We had the high school basketball team come up to see Caden," said Kelly.
"People kept coming to visit and bringing things to us," said Caden's dad Matt Wolfinbarger.
While Caden still uses his wheelchair sometimes, his family says he's getting stronger every day and they're thanking others for helping them stay strong.
"I just can't describe what it has meant to have the community stand beside us this entire time," said Kelly.
The rare neurological disorder that almost took his life is only known to have affected a handful of children worldwide.