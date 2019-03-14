News
Tulsa Police Investigate City's 8th Homicide
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police's homicide detectives say they're investigating after a man was found shot to death near Admiral and Harvard.
Police say they are looking for the person responsible for this shooting.
Officers say they arrived at the fourplex on North College Avenue late last night and found the 41 year-old man dead.
The medical examiner arrived and later found out that the victim had been shot in the upper torso.
Homicide detectives arrived on scene and started their investigation.
Police say they're not releasing the name of the victim until they're able to let his family know.