Tulsa Teenagers Find Body In The Arkansas River
TULSA, Oklahoma - A medical examiner is working to identify the man whose body was found in the Arkansas River near 121st Street and South Delaware.
Police say a group of teenagers were riding 4-wheelers in the area when they spotted the what looked like a body in the water.
"We were just out here off-roading, and we came across the body on top of the log; and then we stopped and got out and it was a body," Wyatt Gardner says.
The teens say they weren't sure if it was real at first but the called the police.,and when police got there they confirmed it was real.
Officers say they found the man face down in the water.
Firefighters recovered the body and say there were no obvious signs of foul play.
The medical examiner is still working to determine the man's cause of death and his identity.