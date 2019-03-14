News
Tulsa Street Project On Garnett Begins
Thursday, March 14th 2019, 7:06 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa crews will begin work to improve a busy city street, but it'll cause issues for drivers for months.
The project impacts East 41st Street between South Garnett and South 129th East Avenue.
The city says crews will add a center turn lane and a sidewalk on the north side of the street.
The city says it will only have the westbond lane open during the project.
Drivers going east between Garnett and 129th East Avenue will need to use alternate routes - either 31st Street or 51st Street.
The 2014 "Improve Our Tulsa" Bond is paying for the $1.6 million project.
The project is expected to be completed in August.