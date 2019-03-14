TULSA, Oklahoma - American Airlines said it's bringing several Boeing 737 MAX 8 airliners to its Tulsa base for parking.

A spokesman for the airline said the company is flying its 24 MAX 8 jets to facilities across the country, after President Trump ordered the FAA to ground them yesterday.

The order came after dozens of countries around the world ordered the jets grounded in the wake of a deadly crash involving an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX 8.

American says it's bringing nine of its MAX 8 jets to Tulsa. The company operates a huge maintenance base here so it has room to park them here.

 

Image of an American Airlines MAX 8 being parked at Tulsa International Airport on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Two of the jets landed at TIA Thursday morning with two more set to arrive Thursday afternoon. 

The company said only pilots are on the flights. 