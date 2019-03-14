News
Tulsa Police Identify Victim in City's 8th Homicide
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police homicide detectives have identified the man found shot to death near Admiral and Harvard Wednesday night.
Police say Jacob Murphy, 41, was found dead at a fourplex on North College Avenue.
Investigators say he was shot in the upper torso.
Police don't have any information on who did this or why.
If you know anything that could help, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.
This is the City of Tulsa's 8th homicide this year.