Substitute Teachers Needed, Says Tulsa Public Schools
TULSA, Oklahoma - Administrators with Tulsa Public Schools say the district desperately needs substitute teachers, and they say it may have an impact on your child's learning.
TPS leaders say the district has nearly 500 substitute teachers, but only about 25 to 30 percent of them can work on any given day and that's why they need more people to apply.
Dr. Deborah Gist held a news conference today with some of the district's substitute teachers to discuss the need for more subs.
Gist says sometimes when a teacher can't come to work, their students squeeze into another teacher's classroom because there's not enough substitutes and she says that can easily distract other students.
"The pressure that it puts on our schools when we don't have enough substitute teachers, which is a daily occurrence, is immense. It causes tremendous anxiety for a teacher who has to be out," Gist says.
Renee Benson splits her time between her work as a cosmetologist and substitute teaching.
She says she's passionate about both of her jobs and could not imagine doing anything else.
"I love everything I do. I love those babies. I love going to the school and seeing bright happy faces," says Benson.
There is a substitute teacher job far March 25th from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Wilson Teaching and Learning Academy.
