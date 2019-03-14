News
MWC Investigates Sexual Assault Report Involving 2 Pages In State Program
A page in the state program has accused another page of sexual assault, Midwest City police said.
The incident reportedly happened Tuesday night at a motel near the state Capitol.
A school reported the incident to Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers who turned over the case to Midwest City.
Midwest City police received the report on Wednesday morning.
Both pages have been removed from the program.
