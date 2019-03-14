News
Firefighters Battle Large Structure Fire In Yukon
Thursday, March 14th 2019, 5:08 PM CDT
Updated:
YUKON, Oklahoma - Firefighters are battled a large structure fire in Yukon Thursday afternoon.
According to reports, this started as a car fire and then it quickly spread to a large shop building used to store cars. Oklahoma City, Mustang and Yukon firefighters were on scene in the 800 block of Yukon Avenue.
At this time, no injuries have been reported and there's no word on what caused the blaze.
