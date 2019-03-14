Tulsa Non-Profit Loses $15K In Tools To Thieves
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa non-profit has suffered a set-back after $15,000 worth of tools were stolen this week. The Car Care Clinic near Pine and Lewis, fixes cars for low-income families.
Lonnie Vaughn is the executive director and discovered the break-in on Tuesday morning.
“The alarm had been dismantled, it was off,” Vaughn said.
In the back of the garage, four of his tool boxes were also empty.
"One of the boxes is gone now, and every one of these were completely emptied out,” he said.
The thief or thieves also stole an HVAC unit.
“It's a strange feeling when you're standing there on a Tuesday morning with vehicles you're ready to repair and get out and bring the next ones in and you have no tools," he said.
Vaughn says the theft has delayed their work in helping families, but they've been able to borrow some tools from friends.
He says it may take awhile though, to get completely back to normal.
"We're limping, but we're still in operation,” said Vaughn.
Vaughn said they don't have cameras, but they're working with police to try and catch the thief.
In the meantime, he says they'll continue to give back and they have no plans on stopping.
"I am a man of faith,” he said. “This is here where we belong, and this is here where we will stay."