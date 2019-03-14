News
Man Chunks 2 Pounds Of Meth Out Window In Rogers County Chase
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a chase suspect.
Deputies say the man seen in a toll booth photo sped off when deputies tried to pull him over. They say during the chase he chucked two pounds of meth out the window.
Deputies say the man eventually got away before abandoning the car which turned out to be stolen out of Missouri.
If you know anything about this crime, call police.