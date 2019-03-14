"It's very frustrating, but honestly the safety of the students and other passengers is more important than any trip. It can be redone," said junior Ginifer O'Bryan, an Animal Science major.



Dr. Tom Kuzmic said students were going to experience living on a boat and learning about plants, animals and much more.



"They had their hearts and souls invested in this experience for about the last five months and to have the plug pulled so to speak yesterday afternoon is a pretty tough thing," said Dr. Tom Kuzmic, a Professor of Forestry.



Kuzmic said it was frustrating learning about the cancellation and he and the administration are working hard to try and get the students refunds. In the meantime, Ginifer said she and some of her classmates are looking forward to next year.



"Going to see exotic animals would be beyond my wildest dreams," said O'Bryan.