Dog Agility Championship Comes To Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - More than 1,800 of the nation's top dogs will be in Tulsa this weekend for the American Kennel Club's National Agility Championship.
Events will take place at the Built Ford Tough Livestock Complex and Central Park Hall at Expo Square.
It runs today through Sunday.
You can see a variety of dog breeds show off their skills.
Organizers say the event is great for the whole family, and the best part, it's free to attend.
