Konawa Bus Crash Victim Remembered
It's been one week since this horrific accident rocked the small community of Konawa.
Three people were lost when the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an SUV slammed into a school bus carrying several members of the junior high softball team.
OHP identified the driver of the SUV as John Tallbear; a man who was recently arrested for driving under the influence.
It took several days, but they troopers also tentatively identified Tallbear's passenger as Shari Moore, also known as Shari Dockrey.
We spoke with good samaritans that were able to pull students off of the bus, but one was among the three that passed, 12 year-old Rhindi Kay Isaacs.
The Seminole Police Department identified the teen in a Facebook post earlier this week.
They also published a short write-up about the student saying...."She loved to make slime and to buy shoes and hoodies, and she loved all of her teammates on the softball team. She had a loving spirit, and loved everyone she met."
Today the community will gather to honor Isaacs at the district's Performing Arts Center at 10 a.m.
There are banks that are collecting donations for the family.