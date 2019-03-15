News
Oklahoma Lt. Governor Holds Social Media Contest
Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell is asking Oklahomans to document their in-state Spring Break trips with pictures on social media using #OkTravelTakeover.
The contest encourages Oklahomans and visitors to highlight the beauty of Oklahoma.
In less than two weeks, people have taken more than ten thousand pictures.
Submissions for the contest must be tagged with the hashtag #OKTravelTakeover.
At the end of the month, Pinnell will pick his top 20 pictures and invite those people to the State Capitol.