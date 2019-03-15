Suspect Arrested In Tulsa's 8th Homicide
TULSA, Oklahoma - The suspect in Tulsa's 8th homicide of the year is in jail right now after police say he admitted to shooting and killing Jacob Murphy.
The arrest report says police interviewed Michael Bowen and he said he did not intend to shoot Jacob Murphy.
Related Story: Tulsa Police Identify Victim in City's 8th Homicide
Bowen told police that he and Murphy got into an argument over dominos, and Murphy's dog attacked him because he was yelling.
Bowen says he tried to shoot the dog, then Murphy grabbed him by the throat and, according to the arrest report, that's when Bowen shot Murphy.
Related Story: Tulsa Police Make Arrest In City's 8th Homicide
Murphy was found dead on his couch from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police say Bowen admitted to panicking then running away without trying to help him.
Bowen also gave the gun to a friend who was with him at the time.
The arrest report says he was booked into jail on a second degree murder complaint.