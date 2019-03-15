State Senate Passes Bill To Ban Abortion If Roe v. Wade Is Overturned
The Oklahoma State Senate passed a bill allowing voters to decide whether to prevent the state Supreme Court from considering an abortion a right.
Right now, the state constitution makes no mention of an abortion a being a right Oklahomans have. This legislation, according to the author, ensures the state Supreme Court won’t use current legislation to consider abortion a right in Oklahoma in the future.
“This bill advances the cause of protecting life. It protects us from an activist court. A court that has implicitly stated there is a right to abortion in Oklahoma that does not exist,” said Senator Greg Treat (R) Senate Pro Tempore.
Last month, hundreds of abortion abolitionists came to the Capitol in support of a bill that would have outlawed abortion all together in Oklahoma. That bill, by Senator Joseph Silk of Broken Bow, never made it to the Senate floor. There were too many concerns about whether it was constitutional.
Silk says the bill that passed Thursday, March 14, does nothing to end abortion.
“Adolph Hitler was responsible for killing around 11 million people during World War II, which pales in comparison to the evil the United States is engaging in. We have authorized and stood by and done nothing while over 60 million of our young have been murdered,” said Silk.
State law written in 19-10 prohibits abortion in Oklahoma, but the Roe v. Wade decision makes that law unenforceable.
Senate Bill 195 now advances to the State House of Representatives.