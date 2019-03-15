Thunder Announces Love's Heart Logo To Be Featured On Game Jersey
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Thunder and Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores announced Friday an expansion of their partnership to include the Love's logo on the Thunder jerseys for all games.
Thunder officials said the Love's Echo Heart will debut on the jerseys Saturday, March 16 in a home game against the Golden State Warriors.
The partnership builds upon current enterprises. including Love's Loud City and the Love's Kiss Cam, officials said.
Thunder Chairman Clay Bennett made the following statement regarding the partnership:
“The Love family and organization represent all that is truly good in Oklahoma. The Thunder is honored to expand our long-standing relationship with them to now include representation on our jersey. It's a significant alignment of two organizations that share a deep and meaningful commitment to our community and the people we serve.”
Love's Founder and Executive Chairman Tom Love released the following statement:
As we continue to grow our network of travel stops along our nation’s highways, expanding the Love’s partnership with the Oklahoma City Thunder in this way helps elevate our brand to an even broader audience. Our core values align with the Thunder’s, and we are proud to support our hometown team and extend that pride across the country.”