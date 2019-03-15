Broken Arrow Man Arrested After Stabbing
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police are releasing new details after they say a man stabbed his sister in the head earlier this week.
Broken Arrow Police say they believe Tommy McHenry had been drinking before the incident.
The arrest report says McHenry's sister had just finished cleaning the kitchen when he walked in and started making a mess.
She told police he knocked a cup out of her hand, then stabbed her in the head with a knife.
McHenry refused to come out of the house when officers arrived, then police say they went inside the house but he still would not cooperate.
Police say they fired pepper balls and brought him to his knees and he was taken into custody.
He was booked into jail on a felony complaint of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, along with two misdemeanor complaints.
Officers say his sister is doing okay.