Broken Arrow High School Pole Vaulting Record Broken
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A pole vaulting record at Broken Arrow High School has been broken at the first outdoor meet of the season.
Brandon Hanoch set out this season with a goal, to beat his school's pole vault record and he didn't waste any time doing it.
He reached his goal of vaulting 16 feet two weeks ago during Broken Arrow's first track meet of the season in Owasso.
Pole vaulters get three tries, and Brandon soared higher each time, until he did it.
He broke a record set back in 1994 by Aaron Smith.
Aaron was in town last week and stopped by the school, where the two track stars snapped a picture together.
We're told Aaron is happy for Brandon's success.
Pole Vaulting is a family affair for the Hanochs. Brandon's dad was a championship pole vaulter at OU.