Utah Bans Another Fan For Racist Heckling Directed Toward Westbrook
A second Utah Jazz fan has been permanently banned from Vivint Smart Home Arena for racist heckling directed toward Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook.
The incident was caught on video and happened during the NBA Playoffs last April.
The second suspension comes on the heels of an incident Monday night between a fan named Shane Keisel and Westbrook. According to Westbrook, both Keisel and his wife told him to, "Get on your knees like you used to," a comment he called both racial and disrespectful.
"There needs to be some consequences for those type of people who come to the game just to say and do whatever they want to say, and I don’t think it’s fair not just to the players, not just to me," Westbrook said. “If I had to do the it all over again, I would say the same exact thing.”
To watch the original video, click here. Warning: the language is NSFW. Click here to read our original story on the incident.
In a story posted to NBA.com Friday, Utah Jazz representatives told The Deseret News that the team will continue to investigate past incidents and allegations of incidents, levying punishment where appropriate against fans who violate the team's code of conduct.