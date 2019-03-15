More 737 MAX 8 Jets Ferried To Tulsa By American Airlines
TULSA, Oklahoma - American Airlines ferried two more Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets to Tulsa for parking on Friday.
One jet flew in from Trinidad at about 12:25 p.m., the other one came in from Miami about an hour later.
The FAA grounded the jets on Wednesday, after a MAX 8 flown by Ethiopian Airlines crashed on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board.
American Airlines began dispersing its fleet of 737 MAX 8s to its facilities around the world. The biggest number, nine, is coming to Tulsa International Airport.
The first of the jets began arriving in Tulsa on the morning of Thursday, March 14, 2019. By the end of the day, six of the jets were parked close together near one of the company's hangars on the north side of the airport.
One more American Airlines MAX 8 is in Miami and we expect it to be flown to Tulsa soon. The company said the only people on board the ferry flights is the pilots.
No one knows how long it will take until the FAA lifts the order grounding the planes. It will depend on the results of the investigation into the Ethiopian Airlines crash. Investigators in France began attempting to analyze data from that aircraft's "black boxes" on Friday.