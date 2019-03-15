Norman Man Faces Child Sex Crimes Charges After Arrest In Undercover Sting
A man has been arrested and charged with child sex crimes following an undercover operation, according to the Norman Police Department.
According to the report, 40-year-old Michael Pruitt began communicating in a sexual manner with who he believed was an underage girl online.
Norman PD says during Pruitt’s conversation with an undercover detective, Pruitt offered to pay $100 for sex and arranged a meeting.
After arriving at the meeting place, Pruitt was taken into police custody without incident, according to detectives.
Pruitt has been booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on one count of Lewd or Indecent Proposals or Acts to a Child and one count of Soliciting Sexual Conduct or Communication with a Minor by the Use of Technology.
Norman PD says this is the third arrest for the departments Criminal Investigations and Special Investigations sections.