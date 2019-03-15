Roger Stevens Jr. told CBS News he's been a professional photographer for 21 years and always packs his camera with him. On the morning of March 11, he was extra grateful to have that camera. On top of a tree, he saw a squirrel defending its babies against an eagle. Squirrels in the area usually give birth around this time each year, Stevens said. He's seen many squirrels and many eagles before, but never interacting like this.