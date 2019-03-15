News
OKC Zoo Announces The Return Of Camel Rides, Welcomes 3 Alpaca
OKLAHOMA CITY - If you're looking for a fun event to enjoy with the family this weekend, the Oklahoma City Zoo has announced the return of camel rides.
The Zoo says the camels will return for the spring and summer.
The camel rides will be offered near the main entrance, inside the former rhino habitat at the pachyderm building.
Also coming to the zoo for the first time, three new alpaca.
The male alpaca trio, Calvin Klein, Hi-Ho Silver and Pearls Topaz, will also reside in the former pachyderm building.
Tickets for the camel rides can be purchased for $6 at the camel habitat.
The rides are from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m, and are expected to begin this Saturday, March 16.