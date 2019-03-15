Tulsa Group Helps Care For Pets When Owners Can't
TULSA, Oklahoma - A recently launched non-profit in Tulsa is helping provide a short-term foster home for dogs and cats. Pause4Paws helps people who have gone in for treatment for a mental illness, substance abuse or who are homeless.
Pause4Paws started taking in animals back in January, and pets are normally fostered between five and thirty days.
They have about 10 active foster families and are looking for more volunteers to help the community out.
Ouchie is a foster dog, who's been taken in by one of Pause4Paws volunteers.
"We have foster families like the one whose yard we are in now, and we are happy to take in the pets and basically just take good care of the animal for the individual while they are receiving the treatment they need," said Cindy Webb, Executive Director of Pause4Paws.
And while this dog's owner is getting help, Ouchie is enjoying life, running around the yard with other non-fostered dogs.
Executive Director Cindy Webb decided to get involved because of her background in social work and her love of animals.
"If you are a pet owner - a pet person - you know what the big deal is. It's like a child," said Webb.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness says about 43 million adults in the United States experience mental illness in a given year. In Tulsa, the latest numbers show about 6,000 people are homeless.
So Pause4Paws is looking for volunteers to help, transport pets, assist with fundraisers, provide pet supplies and recruit more foster families.
Private donations and grants help cover the costs. The organization provides food, and all accepted animals are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and then get checked out by a vet - all in an effort to help out the owners and their pets.
"There is a strong connection between an individual and their pet, and so it just means a lot to me to be able to get people the help they need knowing that their pet is safe," Webb said.
It's important to note that in order to take advantage of these services, you have to be referred by a Social Service organization.