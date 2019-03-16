News
Tulsa County Man In Jail For Rusty Meat Cleaver Attack
Saturday, March 16th 2019, 7:17 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa County deputies have arrested a man suspected of trying to attack someone with a rusty meat cleaver.
Deputies say Chad Floyd and his wife went to the victim's house late Thursday night to get their kids who were in temporary custody. The victim says after a brief argument, Floyd kicked in the victim's door and went inside the house, swinging a meat cleaver.
No one was hurt.