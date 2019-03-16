Another weak cold front will bring a chance for a few showers from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, primarily across northeast Oklahoma. Behind that front, we’ll trim temperatures back a few degrees, but still, we’ll stay pleasant into Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s. We’ll gradually warm back up into the upper 60s by late in the week, keeping great weather around throughout the majority of spring break! Our next significant chance of rain and storms doesn’t look to show up until next weekend.



