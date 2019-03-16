Stellar Saturday And St. Patrick’s Weekend Weather Across Green Country
Time to make some outdoor plans! Some gorgeous weather is arriving just in time for the weekend across Green Country.
After days of howling winds, we get to enjoy a day of nearly calm winds for our Saturday with high pressure in place. Thank goodness! And despite a cold start to the day, temperatures will recover quickly thanks to ample sunshine. We’ll see highs for our Saturday around 60 to the low 60s, making for a stellar outdoor day! Keep a jacket handy for any late evening and nighttime plans as we’ll quickly drop back into the 40s a few hours after sunset.
Fortunately, the great weather will continue into St. Patrick’s Day Sunday! We’ll get off to another chilly start with lows back in the 30s Sunday morning. But once again we’ll recover very quickly with lots of sunshine pushing our highs into the mid-60s for St. Patty’s Day! Light winds will continue as well.
Our stretch of seasonably mild conditions will continue into next week as Spring Break kicks into full gear across Green Country. A very weak front will lead to more of an east-northeast breeze on Monday but doesn’t look to have much impact on our temperatures with highs again in the lower 60s. Clouds will steadily increase on Tuesday, but once again we’ll stay mild with highs in the mid-60s.
Another weak cold front will bring a chance for a few showers from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, primarily across northeast Oklahoma. Behind that front, we’ll trim temperatures back a few degrees, but still, we’ll stay pleasant into Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s. We’ll gradually warm back up into the upper 60s by late in the week, keeping great weather around throughout the majority of spring break! Our next significant chance of rain and storms doesn’t look to show up until next weekend.
I hope you have a great Saturday, Green Country! Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!