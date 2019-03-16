Mother of Missing Welch Girl Going to NYC for True Crime Festival
CRAIG COUNTY -- The mother of one of the missing Welch girls is planning a trip to New York City as the case goes in front of a national audience.
Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman have been missing for nearly 20 years and their story will be featured at a true crime festival.
In less than 10 days, nearly $3,000 has been donated to the Bible family, to help pay for flights and a hotel room.
The girls’ story is about to be told to a lot of people outside of Oklahoma.
"It'll be everywhere,” Lauria’s mother, Lorene Bible, said.
The two teens were having a sleepover at Ashley's home back in 1999, when investigators say her parents, Danny and Kathy, were found shot to death inside their burned home.
The girls haven't been seen since. The only living suspect, Ronnie Busick, faces murder charges in the four deaths.
"I always say that when there's a will there's a way, and the Lord opens doors,” Bible said.
CNN is releasing a documentary series this year on HLN, featuring the case.
Lorene said next week, she will be answering questions from an audience after a 20-minute clip of the series is shown at a true crime festival in New York City.
"I think it's another way that the Lord's leading to continue getting the word out,” she said. “It's a different venue than what we normally do, local or in the four states."
The trip is possible thanks to one of Bible’s co-workers. When she found out about the story being told at the festival, she insisted Lorene find a way to go.
"You need to be there. You need to go see this,” Bible recalls her co-worker saying.
Donations quickly poured in through a Go Fund Me page, raising more than enough money for the trip. Bible said that extra money won't go to waste. Scholarships will be set up in the girls' honor, for students at Welch and Bluejacket high schools.
"We thank everyone for what they've done,” Bible said.
In a press release, CNN describes the documentary series:
“AN AMERICAN MYSTERY (working title) (premiere date TBA) A new investigative documentary series that explores a harrowing and unique missing persons case that is currently evolving into a much larger story of unsolved murder, and allegations of cover- up and corruption in Oklahoma. Crime author and investigator Jax Miller and former police investigator Sarah Cailean have been intrepidly researching the confounding case of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, two teenagers who disappeared in December 1999, after the Freeman family trailer was burned to the ground. The series delves into the various strange theories and reveals a truth that proves even more incredible. Stephen David Entertainment is the production company.”
Bible says there is still a $50,000 reward for anyone with credible information on where the girls are.