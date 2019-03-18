News
Broken Arrow Man Honored With Carnegie Medal
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A delivery truck driver from Broken Arrow is one of 19 people to receive the Carnegie Heroes award for risking his life to save someone else.
While making deliveries in Catoosa last January, someone told Kali Allen a man had fallen through an icy pond.
Allen went out onto the ice to try and save the man but ended up falling in himself.
Firefighters ended up rescuing Allen, but the man he tried to save didn't survive.
The Carnegie Medal is given throughout the U.S. and Canada to those who risk their lives to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save someone else.