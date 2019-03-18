News
2 Arrested After Assaulting Group With Baseball Bat
TULSA, Oklahoma - A couple is in jail thanks to a possible case of mistaken identity.
Tulsa police say on Saturday morning Scott Blanchard and Kendra Boise attacked a group of men they thought had previously broken into their car.
Police say the couple used a gun and a baseball bat.
Officers say the couple later admitted they're not sure the men were the ones who broke into their car.
Police say they also admit they could have handled the situation better.