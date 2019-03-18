News
Apache Street Rehab Project Starts
TULSA, Oklahoma - Drivers north of downtown Tulsa will see some slow downs because of a scheduled street rehab project.
The project is taking place on East Apache Street between MLK Boulevard and North Peoria Avenue.
During this project, traffic will be limited to one lane in each direction.
Crews will be removing the top layer of pavement and patching the roadway.
Also, there will be some waterline and sidewalk replacements.
This is a more than $3 million rehab funded by Improve Our Tulsa and it is scheduled to wrap up at the end of November.