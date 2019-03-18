Nowata County Sheriff, Deputies Resign Over Jail Concerns
NOWATA, Oklahoma - Nowata County Sheriff Terry Sue Barnett resigned Monday, and practically all of her employees resigned as well.
The mass resignation comes after Judge Carl Gibson ordered Barnett to return prisoners to the County Jail, despite a carbon monoxide leak that has not been repaired.
Sheriff Barnett said she could not obey the order because it would jeopardize the lives of prisoners.
The Sheriff, Undersheriff and all deputies resigned, said Barnett.
Dispatchers remained in the office to handle calls. It is not clear who will respond to calls for law enforcement in the County. Some deputies said they would remain in duty Monday afternoon to handle calls, but the Sheriff was packing her belongings.
Sheriff Terry Sue Barnett and Undersheriff Mark Kirschner told News On 6 in February that the jail was dangerous for inmates and employees alike. Then later that month, a CO leak forced the jail to be evacuated and inmates to be housed at another county facility.
An auditor told Nowata County Commissioners March 4 that the county jail isn't safe, sanitary or secure. In this report she suggests either building a new jail, making repairs to the existing one, or contracting with other counties to house inmates.
Gaping holes in walls, exposed vents and wires, a poorly secured dispatch area, toilets and sinks that don't work and black mold. These are just some issues mentioned by Michelle Robinette in her report on the Nowata County Jail.
Nowata County Commissioner Troy Friddle says some of the issues could be improved by how the sheriff manages the jail. Robinette argued there are major and costly security concerns beyond how the sheriff runs the jail that needs to be addressed.
"Everybody sees your view but where do we get the money to do that?" said Nowata County Commissioner Troy Friddle.