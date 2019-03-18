Trav's Wild Weather Camp Coming To Gathering Place This Wednesday
TULSA, Oklahoma - Trav's Wild Weather Camp is coming to the Boathouse at Gathering Place for spring break.
This Wednesday at 11 a.m., you can catch a fun and interactive weather safety program featuring Alan Crone, Stacia Knight and Mike Grogan - along with StormTrackers Von Castor and Darren Stephens.
The event is free, but seating is limited - so come out early!
That's just one of the many fun activities planned for Gathering Place this week. Local partners Global Gardens, Master Gardeners, Tulsa Audubon Society, Oxley Nature Center and Save Our Streams are planning activities all five days.
Monday is all about nature, Tuesday is wellness day, and Wednesday is for STEM learning. Art and music take center state on Thursday, and Friday is family day.