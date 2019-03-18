Police Investigating Road Rage Shooting in Western Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - A scattered collection of bullet holes near 43rd West Ave and West 4th Street is a lasting reminder to a scary road rage shooting over the weekend.
Tulsa Police say a man opened fire on a truck full of people.
“It’s super dangerous,” said Danny Bean, an officer with Tulsa Police.
Police say it all started Saturday evening when the man driving a truck, and a woman driving a car were turning into their neighborhood. A wide turn by one driver upset the other and some middle fingers were waived.
Police say the driver of the truck followed the woman in the car back to her house, but it's then when officers say things took a violent turn.
"During this confrontation, an unknown suspect gets out of her car brandishes a firearm and starts shooting,” said Bean.
Several of the bullets went into the back of the truck, and one even hit an empty house but thankfully, nobody was hit.
Both the driver of the truck and the woman driving the car spoke with News on 6. And while they wouldn't go on camera, they did give their version of events.
The woman says her friend was the one who fired the gun because they were in fear for their lives when the man confronted them and got in their faces. She says she has been unable to get in contact with her friend since the shooting.
Meanwhile, the truck driver tells me he's hopeful police identify the shooter, something investigators are working on right now.
"This is just a pretty good example of you never know what's going to happen,” said Bean. “Especially if you are going to be approaching strangers. It's dangerous.”
This case will be assigned to a detective. The shooter could face charges of shooting with intent to kill.