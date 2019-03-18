News
TPS Student Celebrates Debut Of First Book
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa high school senior is celebrated a huge accomplishment Monday night.
A book signing was held at Magic City bookstore for Annabelle Harris' debut book. It's called “Ode to Rebellion”.
It's a futuristic young adult novel about prejudice and racism. Annabelle says she has always wanted to be an author and is happy to finally have her work published.
"It's been my dream to be an author since 1st grade ive been writing stories and just anything i could since then and i cried when i got the contract read the email literally cried," said Harris.
Annabelle's book is also being used in schools in the Tulsa area. She plans to write more books in the future.