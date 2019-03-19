News
Tulsa Police Search for Woodland Hills Mall Shooting Suspects
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are searching for the two men they say shot at each other at Woodland Hills Mall.
Officers say multiple people called 9-1-1 after hearing gunfire at the mall Monday evening.
Police say a caller described a man standing next to a car in the parking lot and shooting.
Another caller reported seeing a second man in the area.
Detectives say the crime scene is consistent with two people shooting at each other.
They say bullets hit one car, the mall's wall, and a mall door.
There are no reports of injuries.