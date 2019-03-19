News
1 Dead After Owasso Shooting
OWASSO, Oklahoma - A man is dead after an Owasso resident reported a shooting near east 76th Street North and North 129th East Avenue.
Police say they got a call around 11:30 p.m. Monday night from a man who said someone broke into the home he was in.
They say the 18-year-old caller told them he shot at the intruder to defend himself.
When officers got the the home, they found a man inside with a gunshot wound.
They say the alleged intruder Zachary Daniel Sparkman, 30, died at the scene.
Officials say this is an ongoing investigation, and they hope to gain more information.
Police tell us the caller was not injured.