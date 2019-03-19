Prague Community Hospital Recovering Under New Management
Prague Municipal Hospital has been under new management for two weeks.
And the new management is already a hit with hospital employees.
The town of Prague sued the management group, “Empower,” that used to run the hospital back in January.
Related Story: Prague Hospital Owners Found In Contempt In Court
That company stiffed employees on their pay checks, and allowed hospital supplies to run dangerously thin, according to Prague attorneys.
The City won in court and turned over management of the hospital to a Shawnee company called Cohesive Healthcare.
“It’s wonderful. The lab is back up. Oh my god, we have medicine for our patient’s supplies. They’re making headway for the vendors, for groceries, and stuff. It’s amazing,” said Sherry Bristow the Dietary Manager of the hospital.
Cohesive Healthcare has also given employees checks each of the last two Fridays, to help offset some of their losses.