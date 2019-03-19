“When our crews arrived, they found a twin-engine jet style corporate air craft that had crashed and was upside down on the north end of the runway,” said Oklahoma City Fire Cpt. David Macy.

According to firefighters the plane owned by Sundance had dropped several people off earlier in the day and was on its way back from Panama City, Florida.

“The plane was travelling back from the Grand Cayman with the two on board, they had flown out to drop some passengers off and were on their way back,” said Macy.

According to flightaware.com the 1978 Westwind, a corporate style jet, took off just after 1:30 p.m. Monday and touched down two hours later at 3:37 p.m.

The crash was called in one minute later.

A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while a female victim was rushed to OU Med where she later died.

Their deaths have rattled the small aviation community.

“Being that we are who we are in Oklahoma, we’re just a group of good people and a lot of people know each other, and I know this will trickle out to the community,” said Sundance Airport spokesperson Deborah Floyd.

Following the crash, the FAA was on scene. The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to arrive Tuesday morning.

While investigators have not released the identities of those on board, those in the aviation community confirmed the two individuals were highly skilled and respected.