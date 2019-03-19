News
Tyra Banks Comes To OSU
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State University speaker's board announces their "Next Top Speaker."
Tyra Banks will be in Galleghar Iba Arena on Thursday, April 11th at 7 p.m.
Banks is a television personality, producer, businesswoman, actress, author and of course one of America's top models with her popular show "America's next top model" running for 12 years.
The student-led speaker's board says students and faculty will get in for free.
General admission tickets will be available for $10.