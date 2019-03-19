Hearing Scheduled After Nowata County Sheriff, Most Staff Resign
NOWATA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Nowata after Sheriff Terry Sue Barnett and nearly everyone working for her quit Monday.
Barnett says she resigned rather than carry out Judge Carl Gibson's order to reopen the county jail.
Judge Gibson set a follow-up hearing for 9 a.m. Tuesday morning to go over the order again.
Inmates have been staying in neighboring jails for weeks after a carbon monoxide leak that still hasn't been fixed.
An auditor told Nowata County Commissioners earlier this month that the county jail isn't safe, sanitary or secure.
In a report, she suggested either building a new jail, making repairs to the existing one, or contracting with other counties to house inmates.
Right now, the nearly 10,000 Nowata County residents are without a Sheriffs Office.
"To have a judge order you to bring prisoners back when there is nothing done with that facility is inexcusable; it's disregard for the inmate's security, it's disregard for the health of the inmates and it's disregard for the employees," says Terry Barnett.
Right now, Nowata City Police and South Coffeyville Police are responding to emergency calls.