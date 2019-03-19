News
Cars Seized in Tulsa's Largest Drug Bust Go To Auction
TULSA, Oklahoma - 29 high-end cars seized in the largest drug bust in Tulsa's history are now going up for auction.
In August, Kong Vang pleaded guilty to trafficking 1,500 pounds of marijuana.
He used to run a car shop, and the marshals seized 29 of his cars.
The collection includes a Maserati and a Ferrari.
There are also several pickups and a couple classic cars available.
Several Nissan Skylines and Toyota Supras are also for sale.
There's a catch on some of of the Japanese imports, they don't meet emissions requirements and cannot be registered for the road.
The collection's going under the hammer in Midwest City.
To see the cars or place a bid, click here.