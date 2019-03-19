News
Victims In Fatal Plane Crash At Sundance Airport Identified
Tuesday, March 19th 2019, 12:14 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - The names of the two victims killed in a plane crash Monday afternoon in Northwest Oklahoma have been released from the Medical Examiner’s Office.
According to OKCFD investigators, 60-year-old Doug Durning and 43-year-old Britton Lee were trying to land the aircraft when it crashed off the runway at Sundance Airport.
Those in the aviation community said Durning and Lee were highly skilled and respected.
“Being that we are who we are in Oklahoma, we’re just a group of good people and a lot of people know each other, and I know this will trickle out to the community,” said Sundance Airport spokesperson Deborah Floyd.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating.