Donors Urged To Give Blood In Tulsa During Shortage
Tuesday, March 19th 2019, 11:36 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Blood Institute said they are experiencing an emergency blood shortage, and they urge donors of all blood types to give blood.
They are down to a one-day supply due to winter weather, blood drive cancellations and illness, OBI said.
“Because close to a quarter of our blood collections comes from school blood drives, school closings can be devastating to our inventory,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute.
"We are calling on all healthy Oklahomans to take about an hour of their time to give blood for our friends and neighbors in need."
You can donate at 4601 East 81st Street in Tulsa.
Get more information at the Oklahoma Blood Institute website.