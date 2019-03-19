News
Fire Crews Battle Grass Fires Near Keystone, Oologah
KEYSTONE LAKE, Oklahoma - Mild temperatures and strong south winds meant grass fire danger in northeastern Oklahoma Tuesday. Crews responded to fires near Keystone and Oologah.
A grass fire burned near one home at Keystone Lake Tuesday afternoon, March 19.
The fire was near Pelican Point west of 265th West and 41st Street. Firefighters were able to push the fire away from that residence and appeared to be getting it under control.
Osage SkyNews 6 HD flew over the scene as multiple fire crews worked to put out a grass fire just northwest of Oologah Tuesday morning. The fire was near 4050 Road and 350 Road just northwest of Oologah.
The fire charred a large area of the rural pasture, but crews were able to it out before it spread.